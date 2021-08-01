Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Video

Published: 12:43 PM August 1, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM August 1, 2021

A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two people were found dead. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Residents have told of their shock following the discovery of two people dead in a home on their quiet Norwich road.

Police were called to Middleton Crescent, New Costessey, at 11.30am on Saturday, July 31, following concerns for their safety.

When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman.

The public alleyway at the back of the house has been cordoned off — and is currently being manned by a police officer to block residents' access.

People said a man and his grown-up son and daughter had lived at the home.

One man said: "They're a family of hermits. Don't bother anyone and keep themselves to themselves.

"The dad was in his 70s, the two adult kids in their 40s. One of them was pushing on 50.

"I've known them for years. They've lived here as long as I have, but I can't say I knew them well.

"They didn't talk to anyone."

Another neighbour said: "The family were very reclusive. They did everything together as a trio.

"The only time I saw them out and about was when they went shopping at the convenience store on Stafford Avenue each day, which they did religiously."

She added: "I saw the son in the shop a couple of weeks ago, but haven't seen the dad or the daughter in ages.

"I've been here 20 years. All the neighbours speak to each other and got on, but that family have always just minded their own business."

A woman living on Oak Close said: "It's really unsettling. It's just a quiet little close, and usually really peaceful.

"To see all those police cars and forensic vans on your doorstep is horrible."

Her neighbour said: "We haven't slept.

"The police said we're safe, but we have no idea what's going on.

"My mum saw the dad a couple of weeks ago. They're a family that's quite well known in Costessey.

"The officers spent the night walking round and round the close and the alleyway with torches. My daughter was terrified. We could hear everything they were saying.

"It's really sad because that family have been here for decades — probably 30 years or more. They've been no trouble to anyone.

"The kids lost their mum a while back and it's just been those three for a long time.

"They were all very much recluses."

Sian Warden, who lives on the other side of the road at Middleton Crescent, said: "Nothing ever happens here usually.

"There was a discovery of a weed farm in one of the houses a while back, but that's it.

"It's a totally quiet and normal street, and this makes it all the more unsettling."

Det Insp Matt Stuart, of Norfolk Police, said: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and officers are working to establish the events leading up to these deaths.

"However, whilst we must keep an open mind about the circumstances, our initial enquiries lead us to believe this is an isolated incident.”