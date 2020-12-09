Man receives fake council letter ordering removal of ‘tacky' Christmas lights

Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020

Laurence York has vowed to keep his Christmas light display up after receiving a letter from an angry neighbour telling him to take them down. - Credit: Laurence York

A man received a faked letter from his local council ordering him to take his 'tacky' and 'gaudy' Christmas light display down.

But Laurence York, operations manager at Norwich City Community Sport Foundation, has vowed to keep on putting lights outside his Horsford home.

The 32-year-old switched on the festive illuminations at the end of November in order to put a smile on his two children's faces.

But last week Mr York received a letter purporting to be from Horsford Parish Council, giving him 72-hours to take down the display following an 'investigation.'

A person faked a letter from Horsford Parish Council, ordering Mr York to take his Christmas lights down. - Credit: Laurence York

A spokesperson for the council said they 'certainly did not' send the letter but did not wish to comment further.

You may also want to watch:

The letter said: "Local residents are going to be concerned at the negative effect such tacky lighting will have on the value of their properties.

"The glare of such gaudy and fluorescent lighting also raises concerns of glare into other people's homes."

Mr York said he was annoyed when he opened the letter.

He added: "I read it and thought, 'that doesn't seem right', so got straight on the phone to the council who said it wasn't them.

"I then found it quite funny to think somebody had gone to that much effort. My wife found it hilarious."

Mr York put up Christmas lights on his Horsford home to bring a smile to his children's faces. - Credit: Laurence York

After realising they had spare lights in the garage, the couple made the decision to add to the display.

Mr York said: "I just thought, 'I'm not going to take them down'. In fact, I'm going to put more up."

"The ones we had initially were just white too, where as the new lights are coloured and on our front hedges.

"I first put them up as my kids love driving past people's houses with lights so I thought this year I would treat them. They would disown me if I took them down."

Mr York has now vowed to have a Christmas light display every year.

He added: "It has really spurred me on and every year I'm going to try and add to it so it gets bigger and bigger. That is the pipe dream."