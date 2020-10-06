Search

Popular gym makes appeal for donations to replace equipment

PUBLISHED: 10:35 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 06 October 2020

Instructor Gary Ford with a member of the gym. Pic: Neatishead Community Gym

Instructor Gary Ford with a member of the gym. Pic: Neatishead Community Gym

Neatishead Community Gym

A not-for-profit gym has made a double appeal - for people to keep using it and for donations to replace some of its ageing equipment.

Neatishead Community Gym, meets three mornings a week in Neatishead’s New Victory Hall and has been adhering to government guidelines around coronavirus since it reopened following lockdown.

Former BBC and ITV Anglia journalist Phil Johnson, a gym committee member, said: “We’ve been working really hard to ensure we comply with the advice and recommendations to make sure our members are as safe as possible.

“We’re a fantastic gym, with members not just in Neatishead but Wroxham, Horning and the surrounding villages too.”

You may also want to watch:

Because of a lack of fundraising opportunities, the gym is appealing for donations and sponsorship to replace its two ageing treadmills.

Mr Johnson said: “These are popular machines and have helped a lot of older people with mobility issues, but they are getting tired and need replacing.

“Any donations, however small, would be welcome so we can continue to serve our community.”

The gym is hoping to raise £5,000.

The gym, which offers free trials, can be reached via gym@victoryhall.info or 07387 876216.

