Search

Advanced search

Design and technology pupils get on their bikes at out of hours school

PUBLISHED: 12:45 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 03 December 2018

Pupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

Pupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

Pupils from a Dereham school have been mixing a love of classroom learning with an aim to have an impact in their local area.

Pupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOLPupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

The design and technology department at Neatherd High recently secured funding via the Norfolk Community Fund to run an out of hours design school.

Students taking part have just completed their first project - On Yer Bike.

Jason Chapman, head of the department, said: “We are really pleased with the outcome of this project.

“Our pupils were able to improve their skills in basic bicycle maintenance and they have also gained valuable skills in identifying parts of the bike to repair and maintain.”

Pupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOLPupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

The funding was used to provide pupils with a set of lights and a cycle helmet. Pupils were also supplied with equipment to use microcontrollers and rapid prototyping.

The funding is in partnership with the Dudgeon offshore windfarm.

Pupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOLPupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Live The Norwich City Debate LIVE – From 1pm

Mario Vrancic takes a tumble in Norwich City's 3-1 win against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast