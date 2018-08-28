Design and technology pupils get on their bikes at out of hours school

Pupils from Neatherd High School have been involved with the design and technology department's out of hours project On Yer Bike. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL Archant

Pupils from a Dereham school have been mixing a love of classroom learning with an aim to have an impact in their local area.

The design and technology department at Neatherd High recently secured funding via the Norfolk Community Fund to run an out of hours design school.

Students taking part have just completed their first project - On Yer Bike.

Jason Chapman, head of the department, said: “We are really pleased with the outcome of this project.

“Our pupils were able to improve their skills in basic bicycle maintenance and they have also gained valuable skills in identifying parts of the bike to repair and maintain.”

The funding was used to provide pupils with a set of lights and a cycle helmet. Pupils were also supplied with equipment to use microcontrollers and rapid prototyping.

The funding is in partnership with the Dudgeon offshore windfarm.