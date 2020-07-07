Video

WATCH: Near miss on A146 as car veers across lane

Dashcam footage showed a car swerving across at another vehicle on the A146. Picture: Submitted Archant

Dashcam footage has emerged of a car swerving across at another vehicle on the A146.

A motorist filmed a grey car over numerous minutes having earlier overtaken the vehicle on the A146 between Beccles and Barnby.

With the driver of the grey car seemingly reacting badly to being overtaken, the dashcam driver’s car captured what they claimed was the motorist’s aggressive driving on a rear facing dashcam.

The grey car closed right behind the dashcam driver’s car and followed too closely at times during a pursuit.

It also looked to overtake, but when the dashcam driver’s car was later turning right onto New Road - opposite Barnby Nursery Centre – the grey car swung across the lane at the vehicle, causing a van to brake sharply and slow down behind it.

Watch the video to see how it happened.

