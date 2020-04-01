Video

Timelapse videos show Norfolk’s near deserted streets

An empty Norwich city centre amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant Archant

Normally bustling streets are today practically empty due to the coronavirus lockdown.

With government rules that people should only leave home for daily exercise or for essential work or shopping, popular centres for shopping and strolling have become virtual ‘ghost towns’.

We set up timelapse cameras at several spots around Norfolk to give those at home a glimpse of what our city and town centres look like today.

The shops and stalls around Gentleman’s Walk and Norwich Market are all closed, but the video has captured quite a few people out for their daily exercise.

The streets of Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are similarly deserted.

The videos from Cromer and Sheringham show the one-way traffic systems in those towns are relatively busy, although there are fewer people on the pavements.

