Search

Advanced search

Lorry sheds load of bricks on NDR

PUBLISHED: 09:29 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 13 March 2020

A lorry shed a pallet of bricks on an NDR roundabout. Picture: Google

A lorry shed a pallet of bricks on an NDR roundabout. Picture: Google

Archant

A lorry shed part of its load of bricks on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

A pallet of bricks fell onto the eastbound carriageway of the road, at the junction with Salhouse Road near Thorpe End.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to the scene at around 7.30am today.

Officers are directing traffic on the roundabout and making sure the road is safe as the driver moved the bricks to the side of the road.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed that the road has now been cleared, although officers remain on scene.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

The Environment Agency has warned there could be flooding at Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rogue builder sent back to prison

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Premier League set to be suspended until early April over coronavirus spread - reports

Norwich City fans face an anxious wait as the Premier League decide on it's response to the spread of coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘They took everything’ - Widow’s home burgled as husband of 60 years dies in hospital

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, has branded burglars who ransacked a woman's home as her husband lay dying as 'callous'. Picture: Google Maps/Tony Baker

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.
Drive 24