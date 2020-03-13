Lorry sheds load of bricks on NDR

A lorry shed a pallet of bricks on an NDR roundabout. Picture: Google Archant

A lorry shed part of its load of bricks on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

A pallet of bricks fell onto the eastbound carriageway of the road, at the junction with Salhouse Road near Thorpe End.

Police were called to the scene at around 7.30am today.

Officers are directing traffic on the roundabout and making sure the road is safe as the driver moved the bricks to the side of the road.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed that the road has now been cleared, although officers remain on scene.