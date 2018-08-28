Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

PUBLISHED: 19:17 02 February 2019

Emergency services closed the southbound carriage of the NDR near Horsham St Faith following four separate collisions as a hail storm hit. Picture Archant

Emergency services closed the southbound carriage of the NDR near Horsham St Faith following four separate collisions as a hail storm hit. Picture Archant

Archant

Four vehicles have been involved in four separate collisions as a hail storm hit the NDR.

Emergency services closed the southbound carriage of the NDR near Horsham St Faith following four separate collisions as a hail storm hit. Picture ArchantEmergency services closed the southbound carriage of the NDR near Horsham St Faith following four separate collisions as a hail storm hit. Picture Archant

The crashes happened shortly after 5pm this evening (Saturday, February 2) on the NDR southbound carriage near Horsham St Faith, with firefighters having to free two casualties from an overturned car.

Crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston attended the collisions and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the trapped casualties.

Police and ambulance also attended and the southbound carriage remains closed at the Horsham A140 slip road as officers work to clear the scene.

Norfolk Police asked drivers to find an alternative route and to be aware of the weather conditions.

Emergency services closed the southbound carriage of the NDR near Horsham St Faith following four separate collisions as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEmergency services closed the southbound carriage of the NDR near Horsham St Faith following four separate collisions as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A spokesperson tweeted: “NDR road closures due to RTC’ .Road closure at Horsham r/b NDR off slip A140. Please use alternative route and drive to conditions.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘You never think this could happen to your child’: Mother’s heartbreak as toddler son diagnosed with rare cancer

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Pool closes after fears change in water temperature could lead to Legionnaires’ disease

Bungay pool and gym will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Emergency services closed the southbound carriage of the NDR near Horsham St Faith following four separate collisions as a hail storm hit. Picture Archant

MATCHDAY LIVE: Leeds Utd v Norwich City – The top two do battle in Yorkshire

We bring you live matchday coverage as Norwich City head to Championship leaders Leeds United, in a mouthwatering encouter at Elland Road.

Angry words as Alvechurch ‘hijack’ King’s Lynn Town pitch after match is called off

Match officials make their decision to call off King's Lynn Town's home game against Alvechurch Picture: Chris Lakey

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Reports of building fire turn out to be cooking fumes

Fire crews called to Burnham Market. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists