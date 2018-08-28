Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles have been involved in four separate collisions as a hail storm hit the NDR.

The crashes happened shortly after 5pm this evening (Saturday, February 2) on the NDR southbound carriage near Horsham St Faith, with firefighters having to free two casualties from an overturned car.

Crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston attended the collisions and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the trapped casualties.

Police and ambulance also attended and the southbound carriage remains closed at the Horsham A140 slip road as officers work to clear the scene.

Norfolk Police asked drivers to find an alternative route and to be aware of the weather conditions.

A spokesperson tweeted: “NDR road closures due to RTC’ .Road closure at Horsham r/b NDR off slip A140. Please use alternative route and drive to conditions.”