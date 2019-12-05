Search

WATCH: Near miss as driver cuts across lanes on NDR

PUBLISHED: 14:53 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 05 December 2019

Dashcam footage shows a Ford people carrier cut across lanes on the NDR. Photo: Submitted

Dashcam footage shows a Ford people carrier cut across lanes on the NDR. Photo: Submitted

Submitted

Another driver getting confused by the three lane roundabouts on the NDR has been captured on dashcam.

A driver filmed a dark coloured Ford people carrier cutting across lanes on the approach to the North Walsham roundabout on the Broadland Northway before heading in the direction of the Wroxham roundabout.

The footage was filmed on Monday, December 2.

The dashcam driver said they "blasted" the people carrier with their horn but the other driver remained "completely oblivious."

Watch the video to see how it happened.

Do you have dashcam footage of bad driving or near misses? Email myvideo@archant.co.uk

