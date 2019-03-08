Search

Norwich City fans get the chance to have a picture taken with trophy

PUBLISHED: 09:29 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 27 June 2019

Norwich City Football Club fans are being offered the chance to have their picture taken with the 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship trophy. Picture: Harry Douglas-Gratton

Archant

Norwich City Football Club fans are being offered the chance to have their picture taken with the 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship trophy.

The cup, which the club won when it cinched promotion earlier this year, is on display at the Norwich City stall in the Sports Zone of the Royal Norfolk Show.

Stephan Phillips, one of the Canaries' directors, said the club was delighted to be able to bring the trophy to the show, he said: "It's the original league one cup before the Premiership was formed.

"We're very proud to bring it here to display it and have fans take photos; we're basically a community club."

Alongside the trophy, City legend Grant Holt will be meeting and taking pictures with fans between 1pm and 3pm on both days of the show.

The trophy will be on display in the Norwich City stall until 4.30pm today, when it will be moved to the sponsor's marquee before being on display on the president's lawn from 5.30pm.

