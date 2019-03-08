Search

Revealed: the bizarre souvenir Norwich City fans celebrated promotion with in 1972

PUBLISHED: 10:51 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 16 May 2019

The NCFC celebratory ice bucket. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

How did you celebrate Norwich City's recent promotion to the Premier League? Probably not by purchasing a limited edition ice bucket.

The advert appeared in the Eastern Counties Newspapers (now the EDP). Photo: Archant LibraryThe advert appeared in the Eastern Counties Newspapers (now the EDP). Photo: Archant Library

But that's exactly how some fans chose to celebrate, as a promotion published in the Eastern Counties Newspapers (now the Eastern Daily Press) in 1972 - another Norwich City promotion year - reveals.

The unique advert, accessed via the Local Recall Project, invites Norwich City diehards to "honour the Canaries in style with a souvenir football-shaped ice bucket" for the humble price of £2.65.

It goes on to list the many uses for the item, suggesting that buyers can "also use it as an ornamental punch bowl or storage container," and encouraging them to "imagine it displayed on your cocktail cabinet or sideboard."

If you own one of the 1972 ice buckets then get in touch with norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

1972 marked the first year Norwich City secured promotion to the top flight of English football, and they have bounced between leagues ever since - with promotions back up in 2004 and 2011.

After a 2-1 victory over Blackburn last month the 2018/2019 Canaries squad gained promotion once more.

If you're interested in revisiting Eastern Daily Press newspapers and stories from days gone by, check out the Local Recall Project to digitise our archives and make them accessible for all.

You can now pick up a 164-page picture-packed souvenir promotion magazine to relive this year's remarkable season. It costs £15, but if you pre-order before midnight on Wednesday, May 29 you can save £5 and have your named listed in the back of the book. Click here to order.

