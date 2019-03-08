Revealed: the bizarre souvenir Norwich City fans celebrated promotion with in 1972

The NCFC celebratory ice bucket. Photo: Archant Library Archant

How did you celebrate Norwich City's recent promotion to the Premier League? Probably not by purchasing a limited edition ice bucket.

The advert appeared in the Eastern Counties Newspapers (now the EDP). Photo: Archant Library The advert appeared in the Eastern Counties Newspapers (now the EDP). Photo: Archant Library

But that's exactly how some fans chose to celebrate, as a promotion published in the Eastern Counties Newspapers (now the Eastern Daily Press) in 1972 - another Norwich City promotion year - reveals.

The unique advert, accessed via the Local Recall Project, invites Norwich City diehards to "honour the Canaries in style with a souvenir football-shaped ice bucket" for the humble price of £2.65.

It goes on to list the many uses for the item, suggesting that buyers can "also use it as an ornamental punch bowl or storage container," and encouraging them to "imagine it displayed on your cocktail cabinet or sideboard."

1972 marked the first year Norwich City secured promotion to the top flight of English football, and they have bounced between leagues ever since - with promotions back up in 2004 and 2011.

After a 2-1 victory over Blackburn last month the 2018/2019 Canaries squad gained promotion once more.

