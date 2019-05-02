Search

'I am wearing the Pukki T-shirt at home' - Norwich City players' partners weigh in on a winning season

02 May, 2019 - 14:54
Kirsikka Laurikko, left, Kathryn Brown, centre, and Brogan Rooney, right. Photo: Norwich City Football Club

Kirsikka Laurikko, left, Kathryn Brown, centre, and Brogan Rooney, right. Photo: Norwich City Football Club

Norwich City Football Club

The wives and partners of some of Norwich City’s star players have revealed what it is like to be part of the Canaries.

Kirsikka Laurikko, the fiancée of Teemu Pukki, Kathryn Brown, Grant Hanley's girlfriend, Fabienne Klose, Timm Klose's wife and Brogan Rooney, the fiancée of Kenny McLean recently gave an interview in which they opened up about life as the partners of Norwich City players.

The interview comes after a particularly momentous season for the Canaries, with the club securing a place in the Premier League once more after their 2-1 victory over Blackburn last Saturday.

Speaking to Canaries.co.uk, Kathryn praised the humility of the team, saying: “We are so proud of them all and how they handle themselves. Some people in this position could get a bit ahead of themselves but none of them are like that, they just focus on the football.”

Kirsikka, on the subject of fiancé Pukki's standout success, said: “It's really nice to see but I knew he has a really good work ethic and he's making sure that he is doing the best he can in the field.

“I am wearing the Teemu Pukki T-shirt at home, it's a really nice T-shirt. It feels a little bit funny because for me he is just Teemu, my fiancé.”

As well as talking about the “amazing” and “unexpected” season, the partners also gave some surprising insights about the city players they know better than anyone.

When asked to reveal something about their partner no one else knows, Brogan offered the titbit that McLean “loves The Greatest Showman and he knows every word.”

Kathryn added: “Grant is partial to the Lion King.”

Kirsikka said: “Teemu more likes a teenage drama. He knows every single drama show that there is and because of that I watch a lot of drama too.”

As for Klose, wife Fabienne said: “ [he] really loves bats and on a cheat day he would also probably go to Five Guys.”

