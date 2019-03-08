Search

Crammed carriages and cancellations - train chaos ahead of Norwich City's first Premier League home game

PUBLISHED: 13:49 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 17 August 2019

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Football fans trying to reach the city for the Norwich City vs Newcastle United match have expressed frustration with services. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Football fans trying to reach the city for the Norwich City vs Newcastle United match have expressed frustration with services. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A train operator has come under fire from football fans travelling to Norwich City's fixture against Newcastle United.

As the city prepares for its first home game of the Premier League season, many supporters - including an estimated 2,000 Newcastle fans - are making their way to Carrow Road.

But those travelling by train have complained of small services, packed carriages and cancellations.

Passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at operator Greater Anglia.

Tom McLaughlin said he was "really not impressed." "My parents are stranded in Reedham as the train to Norwich was too full. Why didn't you anticipate trains being busy with it being first home premier league match and lay on extra trains or additional carriages. They have £25 taxi fair [sic] now."

Liam James complained about the one-carriage 11.48am service from Lowestoft to Norwich. "People getting turned away from the train. Everyone's standing. Now being told train won't be making its stops on route. Not everyone wants to go to Norwich. Poor service."

Shaun McDowell was also on a crammed single-carriage service from Lowestoft. "Train is packed and hasn't left the first station," he said.

User Billy3790 also complained about a single-carriage service from Wroxham.

Not everyone managed to complete their journey by train.

Craig Thompson said: "I wish I had a train, replacement bus from Yarmouth to Norwich."

Ben Grimmer resorted to desperate measures after his train from Haddiscoe to Norwich was cancelled: "Managed to get a lift of some randy people... feel like a proper hitchhiker."

Meanwhile an East Midlands Trains strike is causing problems for Newcastle fans trying to travel in via Peterborough and Ely.

