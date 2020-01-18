Jake Humphrey relives 'heart-stopping' moment friend suffered heart attack in stands at Norwich City game

Television presenter and Norwich City fan Jake Humphrey has re-lived the dramatic moment his friend's heart stopped beating in the stands at Carrow Road.

The sports presenter has showered the club with praise for its reaction to the incident, which happened during Norwich's shock 3-2 home win against Manchester City last September.

Mr Humphrey, who is from Norfolk, said that his "euphoria" at the unlikely win was quickly dashed, when his friend's heart "literally stopped beating" in the stands.

Paramedics rushed to administer first-aid as he lay unconscious, and had to rip the Norwich City shirt from his chest to resuscitate him.

The BT Sport presenter said the man was "bought back from the brink", but spent several days in a coma following the cardiac arrest.

Now, Mr Humphrey has praised the "genuinely community-focussed" club for continuing to support his friend through his recovery.

He said: "At times we are blinded by results. All we want is a team that wins. It is seemingly more important than anything. But what about a club that CARES?

….Amidst talk of owners, investment, transfer windows and Premier League survival...to support a fan-owned, genuinely community-focussed, caring, family club, that has kept those principles amidst the pressures of the modern game, is a rare and special thing. "

According to Mr Humphrey, NCFC Chief Operating Officer Ben Kensall had been in daily contact with the family, and the man had been given a free stadium tour.

He also received a signed shirt, to replace the one which was ripped as paramedics saved his life.