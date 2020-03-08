Search

Norwich City and Ipswich Town back annual sleep out

PUBLISHED: 19:16 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 08 March 2020

Participants at the Norwich Sleep Out in 2019. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

As bitter footballing rivals - and with two divisions between them - there is very little that Norwich City and Ipswich Town have in common.

One thing that they can agree on, though, is the importance of supporting local causes and charitable events within their communities.

With that in mind, both clubs have backed The Benjamin Foundation's annual sleep out, with events set to take place at both clubs' stadiums later this year.

Last year saw £100,000 raised to help tackle youth homelessness and, with a sleep out at Carrow Road on Thursday, November 19, and another at Portman Road on Thursday, November 5, they hope to raise even more in 2020.

Marketing and fundraising manager Chris Elliott said: "We are thankful to both clubs for boosting our ambitions to make Sleep Out 2020 the best yet."

Former City star Darren Huckerby said: "I'm pleased to be taking part in my second sleep out. I would encourage fans of Norwich City to sign up for this year to support The Benjamin Foundation in their great work to prevent youth homelessness locally."

