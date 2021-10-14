Norwich City entrance music named among top 10 sports-related funeral songs

Published: 1:01 PM October 14, 2021

Everyone has discussed their funeral music choice at one point in their life with picks ranging from sombre tracks like Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' to upbeat numbers like Tina Turner's 'Simply the Best'.

But have you thought of getting behind your favourite sports team as loved ones say their final farewell?

According to Co-Op Funeralcare it's one of the most popular choices as thousands pick a sporting anthem, with Liverpool's 'You'll Never Walk Alone' topping the overall chart of most popular funeral music.

In a list of the 10 most popular sports-related pieces of funeral music there's even something for Norwich City fans.

The Canaries entrance music 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, best-known for its use in Formula 1, notched second place behind 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the funeral director's list.

The full list was:

1. 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - Gerry and the Pacemakers

2. 'The Chain' - Fleetwood Mac

3. 'Soul Limbo' - Booker T and the MGs

4. 'Z Cars' - Everton FC

5. BBC Match of the Day theme

6. 'Swing Low Sweet Chariot'

7. 'Blue Moon' - Frank Sinatra

8. 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles' - West Ham United

9. 'Marching on Together' - Leeds United

10. 'Blue is the Colour' - Chelsea FC

The funeral director said traditional tracks such as hymns were on the way out and being replaced by other music.

Sam Tyrer, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Music plays such a big part in all of our lives, it’s no surprise that our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye too.

"The songs we choose for a funeral all hold unique and personal meaning for ourselves and loved ones but naturally some songs remain more popular than others and we’re delighted to unveil this year’s music chart.

"Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we’re encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes – music is a really simple and comforting place to start.”