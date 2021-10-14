News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich City entrance music named among top 10 sports-related funeral songs

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:01 PM October 14, 2021   
Pyrotechnics and flag waving create a great atmosphere before the Premier League match at Carrow Roa

An epic atmosphere welcomed the Norwich and Liverpool players as 27,000 returned to Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Everyone has discussed their funeral music choice at one point in their life with picks ranging from sombre tracks like Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' to upbeat numbers like Tina Turner's 'Simply the Best'.

But have you thought of getting behind your favourite sports team as loved ones say their final farewell?

According to Co-Op Funeralcare it's one of the most popular choices as thousands pick a sporting anthem, with Liverpool's  'You'll Never Walk Alone' topping the overall chart of most popular funeral music.

In a list of the 10 most popular sports-related pieces of funeral music there's even something for Norwich City fans. 

The Canaries entrance music 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, best-known for its use in Formula 1, notched second place behind 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the funeral director's list. 

The full list was: 

1. 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - Gerry and the Pacemakers

Most Read

  1. 1 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
  2. 2 Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys
  3. 3 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
  1. 4 'How can they do this to mum' - Anger as 87-year-old dumped at care home
  2. 5 A146 outside Norwich closed after collision between bus and pedestrian
  3. 6 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
  4. 7 Town council chaos emerges with groups not paying rent for decades
  5. 8 Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight
  6. 9 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
  7. 10 Fire crews called to Norfolk village

2. 'The Chain' - Fleetwood Mac

3. 'Soul Limbo' - Booker T and the MGs

4. 'Z Cars' - Everton FC

5. BBC Match of the Day theme

6. 'Swing Low Sweet Chariot'

7. 'Blue Moon' - Frank Sinatra

8. 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles' - West Ham United

9. 'Marching on Together' - Leeds United

10. 'Blue is the Colour' - Chelsea FC

The funeral director said traditional tracks such as hymns were on the way out and being replaced by other music.

Sam Tyrer, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Music plays such a big part in all of our lives, it’s no surprise that our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye too.

"The songs we choose for a funeral all hold unique and personal meaning for ourselves and loved ones but naturally some songs remain more popular than others and we’re delighted to unveil this year’s music chart.

"Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we’re encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes – music is a really simple and comforting place to start.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Abbeygate group forecourt manager of Wymondham Leslie Patmore receiving the award from Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke.

'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia is offering £5 train tickets from Norwich to London over the autumn

How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon