Interview

Inspiring hope in young people is motivating Norwich City supremo Stuart Webber to put his life at risk on the slopes of Mount Everest, as he targets his ‘dream’ of raising £1million for charity.

Canaries fans have seen details of the sporting director’s surprising challenge emerge in recent months and now the man in charge of all football operations at Carrow Road has opened up on the driving force behind his plans to ascend to the planet’s highest peak.

Webber and his wife - City’s executive director Zoe Ward - have founded The Summit Foundation to work with other charitable foundations to create opportunities and educational programmes with the ambition of creating better lives for young people.

With training starting last year ahead of the hope to attempt Everest’s 8,849m summit in the summer of 2023 or 2024, the Welshman has also launched The Climb Podcast to publicise his efforts.

Alongside friend and City fan Jonathan Parramint, a writer and development producer in the television industry who is also a trustee of the foundation, the 37-year-old explained more about his daunting project.

“You don’t just turn up and give it a go. One thing I’m very passionate about is that: you can die on this mountain - I’m willing to die on the mountain but I’m not willing to die or have someone else killed because of my lack of preparation,” Webber explained in a typically blunt tone.

“I hate people being unprepared for things, especially when there are lives at stake. So the guide I end up going with, we have to be very comfortable with each other because I need to trust that when we’re up there, if they say ‘enough is enough, you need to turn around now’ that I believe them.

“So you’ve got to spend some time together because you can be away for four to six weeks together, in a tent, effectively. So it would help if you got on.

“And, likewise, you’re going to be in a pressured situation on a mountain where the weather is going to potentially be horrendous, there’s a storm coming in and an avalanche that’s just happened. There’s going to be life or death moments that we’re going to encounter together.

“So you need to trust each other and there needs to be a respect level there.”

With the Canaries having a quiet January transfer window despite their Premier League struggles, due to funds being depleted last summer after promotion, Webber was able to spend 10 days of January in Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

This has been followed by training climbs of Snowdon back home in Wales and is set to continue this summer with two mountains in Ecuador in June, Cotopaxi and Chimborazo.

Once the summer transfer window has closed, a September trip to Mont Blanc is planned in the Alps, with a November expedition to the Himalayas in November when the club season takes a break for the 2022 World Cup, to tackle the 6,189m summit of Island Peak.

So, with a day job that comes with all the scrutiny and pressure of top-level football, why is Webber taking on the extra physical and mental workload?

“The charity was sort of born out of myself and my wife talking about social issues in Norfolk,” said the man who played a pivotal role in engineering City’s Championship title successes of 2019 and 2021.

“We look at maybe the lack of education around young people now and how they can get a better life for themselves.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had aspirations and been able to follow some of our dreams but I think there are so many young people now who are brought up in maybe not particularly great home lives, or schools where there are too many kids to a classroom and teachers can’t spend enough time with these kids.

“We wanted to do something where we could maybe inspire young people but then also help them. So, for example, there’s maybe a young person that wants to go to university but can’t afford it or doesn’t have the family support.

“They could maybe apply for a grant from the charity and that might help someone get out of a particular area, go to university or college, start a business or whatever it may be – and show them they can make a success of their lives.

“Ultimately the aim is that person going back into their community and helping another person, to really gain momentum around educating people.

“The only way out of the social issues we have in our country is through education and through inspiring young people and showing them that there is a different way.

“We wanted to do our bit for our little corner of the world that myself and Zoe have fallen in love with. We wanted to help and this is the idea we’ve come up with.”

Stuart Webber officially starts Run Norwich 2019, alongside wife Zoe and son Sebastian - Credit: Denise Bradley

The couple have a five-year-old son, Sebastian, named after Formula One star Sebastian Vettel – another interest of Webber’s.

City’s chief revealed at the club’s annual general meeting in November that instead of signing a new contract he would move onto a rolling one-year deal from this summer, admitting his next job is unlikely to be in football.

Having previously spoken of his desire to leave the club in a better place than he had found it in April 2017 - amid financial struggles and Championship mediocrity - Webber had also spoken of having many life ambitions.

“I’ve always had a dream to climb Mount Everest. I love being outside, I love mountains and walking is a passion,” he explained.

“If I got a call, or a text off God tonight saying ‘mate, you’re done tomorrow, you’re going to do die’ I would factor in a walk. It’s when I’m probably at my happiest, when I walk.

“Everest has always been a dream so I set myself the goal and I’d love to be able to raise, with the help of a lot of people, a million pounds by the time I hopefully get the opportunity to summit Everest.

“It’s obviously a big dream and a big challenge but it’s like everything in life – there's no point in doing an easy challenge.”

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and executive director Zoe Ward at the Lotus Training Centre, Colney - Credit: PA

As well as more detail of his preparations, the Aberystwyth native also discussed his journey from youth coach with Wrexham to rising through the ranks of Liverpool’s academy staff and then on to first-team roles with QPR, Wolves and Huddersfield before arriving in Norfolk.

He also disclosed that superstar manager Jose Mourinho had been an idol for him as a coach initially, as the podcast kicked off ahead of future episodes featuring guests including City’s joint majority shareholder Delia Smith and former England defender Rio Ferdinand.

For further details, head to thesummitfoundation.co.uk.