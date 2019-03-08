Search

Here we grow... Baby gets special Farkelife outfit in honour of middle name

PUBLISHED: 17:06 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 10 May 2019

Archant

A baby boy who was given the middle name Farkelife in honour of Norwich City's 2018/19 season has been gifted a special baby-gro to honour his parents' devotion to the Canaries.

When their son, Kiraku Tomii, was born on April 23, Shun and Maiko Tomii knew they wanted to put their love of Norwich City into their choice of name - and so gave him the middle name Farkelife.

Now a popular Carrow Road anthem, Farkelife sees fans change the words of Blur's Parklife to celebrate the Canaries' German manager Daniel Farke.

And having heard about the special middle name, clothing brand Turnstylearworms has gifted the couple a special On The Ball City babygrow.

Visiting Norwich on Friday, May 10, Nick Ives, the firm's director, presented Mr and Mrs Tomii and their son the babygrow in the couple's restaurant Shiki, in Tombland.

