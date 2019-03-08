Search

Broads racing event celebrates 50 years of the iconic Yeoman yacht

PUBLISHED: 17:59 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 30 June 2019

Yeoman boats with their colourful spinnakers, take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman boats with their colourful spinnakers, take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It was the perfect weekend for sailors to push the boat out for the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman yacht.

Yeoman fleet captains, Diana and Will Webber, at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, during the national championship races to mark the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman fleet captains, Diana and Will Webber, at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, during the national championship races to mark the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The sun was shining for the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club's (NBYT) annual national championships racing event which took place over the weekend in Wroxham.

The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman yacht, with the majority of the 200 boats that were initially launched still remaining on the Broads.

The colourful spinnaker on this Yeoman gets tangled during one of the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe colourful spinnaker on this Yeoman gets tangled during one of the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Early owners would race the boat on Wroxham Broad and a handful of the new 300 series were developed at the turn of the century.

Over the last few years, the boat's reputation has made it the first choice of many clubs for teaching keelboat sailing to all age groups.

Yeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Scores of Yeoman yachts with colourful spinnakers set sail across Wroxham Broad on Saturday and Sunday, and winners of the races were handed prizes.

Yeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman boats with their colourful spinnakers, take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats with their colourful spinnakers, take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman fleet captains, Diana and Will Webber, at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, during the national championship races to mark the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman fleet captains, Diana and Will Webber, at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, during the national championship races to mark the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman boats at the start of one of the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats at the start of one of the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman boats at the start of one of the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats at the start of one of the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYeoman boats take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club set up the start for the Yeoman national championship races at Wroxham, marking the boats 50th anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers of the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club set up the start for the Yeoman national championship races at Wroxham, marking the boats 50th anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

