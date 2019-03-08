Broads racing event celebrates 50 years of the iconic Yeoman yacht

Yeoman boats with their colourful spinnakers, take part in the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

It was the perfect weekend for sailors to push the boat out for the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman yacht.

The sun was shining for the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club's (NBYT) annual national championships racing event which took place over the weekend in Wroxham.

The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Yeoman yacht, with the majority of the 200 boats that were initially launched still remaining on the Broads.

Early owners would race the boat on Wroxham Broad and a handful of the new 300 series were developed at the turn of the century.

Over the last few years, the boat's reputation has made it the first choice of many clubs for teaching keelboat sailing to all age groups.

Scores of Yeoman yachts with colourful spinnakers set sail across Wroxham Broad on Saturday and Sunday, and winners of the races were handed prizes.

