Banks collecting Easter eggs for NHS staff

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:48 AM March 5, 2021   
NatWest staff with Easter egg donations for NHS staff at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

NatWest staff with Easter egg donations for NHS staff at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Banks across Norfolk and Suffolk are collecting Easter eggs to thank NHS staff who have worked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers and non-customers of NatWest can drop off the chocolate treats in its branches on Boundary Road and Gentlemans Walk, Norwich, Market Place in Great Yarmouth, Fakenham, Dereham and Wymondham, London Road North in Lowestoft, and Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn.

NatWest staff with Easter egg donations for NHS staff at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

NatWest staff with Easter egg donations for NHS staff at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

All the eggs will be delivered to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, two days before Easter.


Emily Lee, manager of the King's Lynn branch, said: "We wanted to do something to put a smile on the faces of NHS staff and to say a big thank you for their hard work."

NatWest staff with Easter egg donations for NHS staff at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

NatWest staff with Easter egg donations for NHS staff at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Over 100 have already been donated to the King's Lynn base.

The bank branches are open from 10am-3pm Monday to Friday.

