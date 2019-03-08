Search

Former bank could be transformed into heritage centre

PUBLISHED: 10:50 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 07 April 2019

The former Natwest Bank on Greevegate, Hunstanton, which could be turned into a heritage centre Picture: Chris Bishop

The former Natwest Bank on Greevegate, Hunstanton, which could be turned into a heritage centre Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A disused bank in West Norfolk could be turned into a heritage centre highlighting the history of the town.

Inside the former heritage centre in Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopInside the former heritage centre in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

The Hunstanton Heritage Centre was opened six years ago at number 15, the Green next to the Princess Theatre, but due to the premises being sold by the owners, it is having to move and the Hunstanton Civic Society think they have found the perfect place.

The old NatWest Bank on the corner of Greevegate and Northgate in Hunstanton could be opened as the new Hunstanton Heritage Centre as early as the end of the month.

Andrew Murrey has been coordinating the move with the West Norfolk Council and is looking forward to the grand opening.

The Hunstanton Heritage Centre opened its doors to the public on August 3, 2013 and has since welcomed around 10,000 people through its doors each year, with 40,000 recorded by August 2017.

The centre is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and Bank Holidays from 1-5pm during the summer months and is manned by volunteers.

Are you interested in becoming a volunteer at the centre? Contact Sheila and Stephen Kent on 01485 534200 or email treasurer@hunstantoncivicsociety.org.uk.

