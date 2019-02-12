Search

Airport bank staff raise £1,452 for sight loss charity

PUBLISHED: 08:49 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 15 February 2019

NatWest staff celebrate their fundraising effort for the NNAB. From left: Rachel Andrews (NNAB); Paula Miles, Karen Riches, Rachel Siggins, Mandy Utting and Mal Hunt (NatWest); Donna Minto (NNAB). In front is guide dog Stella. Photo: Newman Associates (PR)

Archant

A Norfolk sight loss charity has received more than £1,000 from a bank’s Norwich Airport office.

Staff at NatWest’s mortgage operations team donated the money during a three-month fundraising campaign organised by customer services associate Paula Miles.

Mrs Miles, who also volunteers at Norfolk & Norwich Association For The Blind (NNAB), persuaded her colleagues to support the charity during their pre-Christmas fundraising activity.

Through a tombola, Christmas hamper, dress-down days and a Christmas raffle the team raised £1,452 for NNAB.

Mrs Miles, who suffers from glaucoma, said: “When my sight started deteriorating, and I was no longer able to do things like drive, I realised just how important being able to live an independent life is for all of us. The NNAB is a great local charity which is helping visually-impaired people do just that.”

