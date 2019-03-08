Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Naturist couple reveal how taking their clothes off helped them find contentment

PUBLISHED: 08:53 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 12 August 2019

Les Ford and Joy Batley regularly attend naturist events in Norfolk. Photo: Les Ford

Les Ford and Joy Batley regularly attend naturist events in Norfolk. Photo: Les Ford

Archant

A woman who has been in a wheelchair since 2010 said being naked in social settings has helped her feel good about her body for the first time in a decade.

Sixty-eight-year-old Joy Batley, from Wymondham, said she had always enjoyed the feeling of going without clothes, but had only felt confident enough to do so alone at home.

Following a period of illness in 2010, the former-nurse started using a wheelchair for mobility, and said the weight gain she experienced as a result had a big impact on her confidence.

But in 2012, when she met Les Ford, 57, also from Wymondham, that began to change.

Mr Ford has been a naturist for more than 30 years, first experiencing the lifestyle in his 20s, when he visited Holkham beach, a well-known nudist spot in north Norfolk, while on holiday with his brother.

You may also want to watch:

Since then he has been an active member of the Norfolk naturist community, regularly attending meet-ups at friends' houses to play petanque and catch up over dinner.

Ms Batley said she was apprehensive when her partner first invited her to join him at an event, but went along out of curiosity.

She said: "As soon as I met the others I realised it wasn't about how I looked. Nobody cares if you're fat or thin, they care if you're friendly. For the first time since I started using a wheelchair people talked to me, rather than addressing whoever I was with."

For the couple, it is baffling that people find the movement offensive.

Mr Ford said many families, as well as couples, were starting to reject the "textile world" in favour of naturism, with naked hikes and bike rides in the pipeline for the county.

He added: "We have a lot of body image issues in our society thanks to TV adverts using size zero models.

"Naturism is about not caring how you look and realising everyone is special. Scars, stretch marks, it doesn't matter because that's what makes you an individual. It's about accepting that."

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Lane blocked after van leaves NDR

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Lane blocked after van leaves NDR

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Biker caught driving with cannabis and cocaine stopped by police for no brake lights

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a motorbike in Lowestoft on Friday night. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists