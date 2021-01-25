News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Bank says branch still open after 'ominous' sign appears

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:40 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 4:00 PM January 25, 2021
Nationwide.Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre.July 2014.Picture

A message saying the shop had "closed indefinitely" had been stuck up on the building by a member of the public this morning - Credit: James Bass

A bank branch has moved to reassure customers after a member of the public posted a "bizarre" sign outside the building suggesting the store was closed "indefinitely".

Nationwide has confirmed the closure of its branch on King Street in Great Yarmouth is not indefinite - but only until Wednesday, January 27.

A spokesperson said: "Due to staff sickness and the demands of home schooling we've had to temporarily close the branch.

"In the current climate it's hard to get coverage at such short notice.

"I will stress the closure is only until Wednesday while we work through staffing issues."

You may also want to watch:

She added that the sign was actually placed outside the building by a member of the public and not the branch manager - who visited the site to remove it this afternoon.

"We would never put up such an ominous note making people panic like that", she said. "I'm not sure if that person was trying to be helpful or what, but it definitely wasn't an official sign that people saw this morning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
  2. 2 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
  3. 3 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
  1. 4 ‘I cried so much’ - Mum-of-four on impact of whole family having Covid
  2. 5 Norwich Debenhams looks doomed as Boohoo to buy brand
  3. 6 The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began
  4. 7 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
  5. 8 Bus crashes into lorry in Norwich
  6. 9 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel  
  7. 10 Up and coming Norwich musician reaches number 13 in UK charts

"It's a bit bizarre."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Investigations

Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Bowls

Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships

Dominic Picksley

person

Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus