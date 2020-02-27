Search

Town gets UK's first 'pop up' post office

PUBLISHED: 11:31 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 27 February 2020

Inside the new pop up Post Office in Fakenham. Picture: Post Office

Inside the new pop up Post Office in Fakenham. Picture: Post Office

A market town's new 'pop up' post office will open its doors this week.

Staff at the new pop up Post Office in Fakenham. Picture: Post OfficeStaff at the new pop up Post Office in Fakenham. Picture: Post Office

The Post Office confirmed it was opening the service in the former Thomas Cook building in Miller's Walk, Fakenham, this Thursday, February 27. The town has been without a post office since January 20, after the closure of Martin's newsagents.

Fakenham will be the first of five locations in the country to have this "temporary solution".

The service will offer an enhanced temporary service to the postal van which has been visiting the town since January.

Services include banking, bill payment, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

Hayley Brown, Post Office change area manager, said: "We are delighted to have restored an improved temporary Post Office service to Fakenham.

"We continue to seek a permanent solution for the people of Fakenham."

The new opening hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 9am - 5.30pm; Wednesday: 9am - 1pm; Saturday: 9am - 12.30pm.

