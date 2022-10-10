OPINION: Nationalise energy for lower bills and warmer homes

Opinion

Recently, a retired music teacher told me that she was considering moving to France and renting out her home in the centre of Norwich for the winter. When I asked her if she had family in France, she said “No – I just can’t afford to heat my house here when it gets cold.”

Ironically, she is already paying more than £300 each month to France. Her energy is supplied by EDF, one of the UK’s “big five” energy companies that is 84% owned by the French government. Whereas energy bills in the UK have nearly doubled over the last year (including bills paid to EDF) in France, the Government has used its ownership of the energy company to cap price rises at 4%.

The lower prices in France are consistent with the benefits of public energy ownership. Research by energy economists (before the current crisis) showed that bills were 20-30% lower on average in countries with publicly-owned energy systems than in countries where suppliers are privately owned. State-owned energy companies are able to reinvest profits into energy efficiency and keeping bills low long-term, rather than paying out dividends to shareholders.

In the UK, by contrast, households pay billions into the pockets of foreign investors. All of the big five energy companies, that make up 70% of the market, are majority-owned by foreign investors.

Foreign asset managers have major stakes in all of them apart from EDF. Electricity distribution networks are owned by foreign billionaires – UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity in East Anglia, paid its Hong Kong owner, Li Ka-shing, a £237 million dividend for the second year in a row last year.

Over the last 10 years UK energy retailers have paid these billionaire and asset managing shareholders more than £23 billion in dividends. That money could have been spent insulating millions of British homes to help keep energy demand and fuel bills down.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor - Credit: Submitted

The promise of privatisation in the 1980s and 1990s was that it would strip away bureaucracy and deliver efficiency.

But the pursuit of profit has left the UK uniquely vulnerable to the current energy crisis and ended up costing taxpayers billions of pounds; not just in the creaming off of profits by private individuals and companies. Since June 2021, the UK government has spent £2.7 billion bailing out 28 energy companies like Bulb and Avro Energy that failed after chasing short-term profits over long-term sustainability.

This week, I am bringing a motion to Norfolk County Council, on behalf of Green Party councillors, that recognises that privatisation of energy has failed and it is time to bring the big providers into public ownership.

In arguing for this, Greens recognise that nationalisation is popular: 66% of people believe energy should be publicly-owned. It is affordable: buying out the big five energy companies would cost £2.85bn, or about one-eighth of the last decade’s shareholder dividends. It is logical: energy systems are a natural monopoly that allow little competition, which is one reason why the Government has already started nationalising parts of the National Grid.

And, crucially, nationalisation could pave the way to a fairer energy future.

Public ownership of our energy system would allow the Government to immediately and permanently bring down energy bills to their pre-April level, for less than the £150bn that Liz Truss is spending on short-term relief. It would also allow us to accelerate the energy transition, switching away from fossil fuel gas onto clean energy, much of which would be produced in East Anglia.

This would create thousands of jobs and secure our economic future.

With public ownership, there is everything to gain, and nothing to lose.

Jamie Osborn is a Green Party councillor for Mancroft Ward