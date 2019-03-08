Video

'She is a massive inspiration': Joy as mum-of-three is crowned national boxing champion

After a six-year break from boxing and having three children she has her sights set on the Olympics. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

As a teenager she was an undefeated European boxing champion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a six-year break from boxing and having three children Charley Davison has her sights set on the Olympics. Picture: Victoria Pertusa After a six-year break from boxing and having three children Charley Davison has her sights set on the Olympics. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Now, after having three children and six years away from the boxing ring, Charley Davison has returned in stunning style – and won a senior England Boxing title and belt.

The 25-year-old mother-of-three from Lowestoft followed in the footsteps of the likes of Nicola Adams and Savannah Marshall by being crowned England Boxing National Amateur champion.

Charley Davison from Lowestoft has been crowned female Under-54kg England Boxing National Amateur Champion. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Charley Davison from Lowestoft has been crowned female Under-54kg England Boxing National Amateur Champion. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Proving to be an inspiration to family and friends, Charley – competing for Attleborough Boxing Club – won the female Under-54kg category at the England Boxing National Amateur Championship finals day in Manchester on April 13.

And in the process she became the Norfolk club's first elite England champion.

After a six-year break from boxing and having three children she has her sights set on the Olympics. Picture: Victoria Pertusa After a six-year break from boxing and having three children she has her sights set on the Olympics. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

After triumphing with a split decision victory over Chadwell St Mary BC's three times national champion Nina Hughes, Charley now has her sights set on a place in the Olympics.

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley now boxes for Attleborough but still trains on Lowestoft beach and at Nirvana Health and Fitness.

Charley Davison from Lowestoft has been crowned female Under-54kg England Boxing National Amateur Champion. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Charley Davison from Lowestoft has been crowned female Under-54kg England Boxing National Amateur Champion. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Cremin said: “Charley won four national titles, a senior ABA title, European gold medal and a World silver medal – the world championships final was the first bout she had lost, back in 2011, against a girl she had beaten in the European final.

“She had won everything up to then. But then six years out of the ring and three children later, she beats the three times national champion to become the club's – and Norfolk's – first elite England champion.”

Charley Davison with her coaches John Cremin and Frank Bacon. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Charley Davison with her coaches John Cremin and Frank Bacon. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

He added: “Its unbelievable – unheard of – to achieve what Charley did. She is a massive inspiration.”

Charley said: “I was so happy, so relieved that all the hard work had proved worthwhile.

“I had boxed last year but lost in the quarter finals as I was not in the right weight catgeory. I feel so much fitter now and am more determined.

“It is hard with the kids, but (with boxing training) I can have a bit of time for me – I definitely enjoy it more now.”

After defeat in the 2011 world championships final, Charley has had two boys and a girl – Arnell, Amani and Amir.

Charley said: “I always wanted to come back and after a bit of a break we started serious training from August 2017 with beach runs at 8am every morning for a whole month.”

Mr Cremin said: “That was the starting point, and she has not looked back.”

Next month Charley will fight for the Three Nations title – competing for England against Scotland and Wales in the lower U51kg category.

“I want to get to the Olympics and that's what I am aiming for,” she said.

“I have still got the bug for boxing and I want to achieve and inspire my kids.

“They watched the finals and they love it.”

Reaction

For Charley's dad, Mark Taylor, seeing her back in action at a national final made all the hours of training and hard work worthwhile.

He said: “The last bout I had seen her was the European Championships final and after all the time out of the ring I had a lump in my throat when the verdict came in.

“I was thrilled. “Charley has done exceptionally well and to keep a belt like that now, that is something else.”

With Sentinel providing Charley with free use of facilities for training at Nirvana, and also their other leisure sites, they were thanked for their support.

In pursuit of her Olympic dream Charley will switch to U51kg with the aim of putting herself in contention for Olympic selection, as U54kg is not an Olympic category.

“The first step is to get her feet back in the door at the Three Nations competition and back into the GB set up with the overall aim of competing in the Olympics,” Mr Cremin said.