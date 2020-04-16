Charity supporting vulnerable families collects £390,000 funding grant

Home-Start in Suffolk has been awarded �390,000 from the National Lottery to continue and develop their service in Waveney. PHOTO: Home-Start in Suffolk Leo Paredes Photography

A charity helping hundreds of vulnerable families has been awarded more than £390,000 to expand their service.

Home-Start in Suffolk have helped more than 200 families since launching in Waveney three years ago, with National Lottery funding secured to continue and develop the service.

The funding will allow the charity to recruit and train more volunteers specifically in Waveney, giving them capacity to support even more families.

Tara Somers, CEO at Home-Start in Suffolk, said: “We’re delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund continues to recognise our work in this way.

“Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to continue to develop the support for families in this area of Suffolk and press on with our plans to broaden the range of opportunities available to parents and children as they work through challenging times.”

Home-Start has been supporting families across Suffolk for more than 20 years, with an army of 225 fully-trained volunteers providing vital practical and emotional support through their home visiting services.

Tracey, a Waveney mum supported by the project, said: “Home-Start made me feel there was a light at the end of the tunnel when I didn’t feel like that before.

“My social worker put me in touch with Home-Start and my volunteer helped enormously with my confidence and this has improved my mental health too.”

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Home-Start have adapted their service model to adhere to the social distancing regulations, with the home visiting service temporarily suspended and a telephone or video call support service introduced to help vulnerable supported families.

The group has is also launching the Families Connected Suffolk support line this month, allowing more families to access the support they need.

Patron Miranda Kendall said: “I was thrilled to learn that the National Lottery Community Fund has given Home-Start in Suffolk further recognition by awarding new funding.

“This sends such a positive message about our work at a time when the organisation is skillfully adapting working methods to support families during the current crisis.”