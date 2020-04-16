Search

Advanced search

Charity supporting vulnerable families collects £390,000 funding grant

PUBLISHED: 15:25 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 16 April 2020

Home-Start in Suffolk has been awarded �390,000 from the National Lottery to continue and develop their service in Waveney. PHOTO: Home-Start in Suffolk

Home-Start in Suffolk has been awarded �390,000 from the National Lottery to continue and develop their service in Waveney. PHOTO: Home-Start in Suffolk

Leo Paredes Photography

A charity helping hundreds of vulnerable families has been awarded more than £390,000 to expand their service.

Home-Start in Suffolk have helped more than 200 families since launching in Waveney three years ago, with National Lottery funding secured to continue and develop the service.

The funding will allow the charity to recruit and train more volunteers specifically in Waveney, giving them capacity to support even more families.

Tara Somers, CEO at Home-Start in Suffolk, said: “We’re delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund continues to recognise our work in this way.

“Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to continue to develop the support for families in this area of Suffolk and press on with our plans to broaden the range of opportunities available to parents and children as they work through challenging times.”

You may also want to watch:

Home-Start has been supporting families across Suffolk for more than 20 years, with an army of 225 fully-trained volunteers providing vital practical and emotional support through their home visiting services.

Tracey, a Waveney mum supported by the project, said: “Home-Start made me feel there was a light at the end of the tunnel when I didn’t feel like that before.

“My social worker put me in touch with Home-Start and my volunteer helped enormously with my confidence and this has improved my mental health too.”

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Home-Start have adapted their service model to adhere to the social distancing regulations, with the home visiting service temporarily suspended and a telephone or video call support service introduced to help vulnerable supported families.

The group has is also launching the Families Connected Suffolk support line this month, allowing more families to access the support they need.

Patron Miranda Kendall said: “I was thrilled to learn that the National Lottery Community Fund has given Home-Start in Suffolk further recognition by awarding new funding.

“This sends such a positive message about our work at a time when the organisation is skillfully adapting working methods to support families during the current crisis.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Former Jarrold employees turned entrepreneurs to appear on BBC show

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, will be put to the test on an upcoming episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right, L-R Jamas from Exosuit, Neil from Lustre (the entrepreneurs they were up against), presenter Lucy Alexander and David Barrett from Totes Emosh Credit: David Barrett

Man whose body was found in river ‘lived a chaotic lifestyle’ inquest hears

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Woman arrested on suspicion of arson following house fire

Fire1-1
Drive 24