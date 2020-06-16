Norfolk charity gets ‘vital’ lottery funding to help with coronavirus response
A Norfolk-based cancer charity has been awarded a six-figure sum in lottery funding to support its work amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Big C, in its 40th year, has been given £100,000 to help with funding for their projects over the next six months, including virtual support and advice while face-to-face meetings are difficult.
Chief executive Dr Chris Bushby said the cash influx was timely due to the lack of fundraising activities during the pandemic.
He said: “During what is an extremely challenging and difficult time for the charity sector, the news of National Lottery funding is very welcome.
“We, along with many other charities, are experiencing a perfect storm where we have suffered a sudden drop in funding against a need to invest in services to help the increasing number of people who need our support.
“Many of these people are among the most vulnerable at this incredibly difficult time.”
