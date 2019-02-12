Search

Find out where’s open in Norfolk for the National Garden Scheme

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 01 March 2019

National Gardens Scheme in May, Lexham Hall. Pictures: NGS

Fans of bluebells and rhododendrons will be in for a treat when gardens across Norfolk are opened as part of a national scheme.

National Gardens Scheme in May, Witton Hall. Pictures: NGSNational Gardens Scheme in May, Witton Hall. Pictures: NGS

Witton Hall, near North Walsham, opens on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, and offers visitors the chance to wander through carpets of true English bluebells in a woodland walk.

And at Holme Hale Hall, between Swaffham and Dereham, alliums and a wisteria are the main attraction for visitors on Sunday, May 12.

Tulips, azaleas and rhododendrons will be at their best at both Lexham Hall, near Litcham, on Sunday, May 19, and Stody Lodge on Tuesday, May 21.

Meanwhile, irises will take take centre stage in two acres of plantings at Bank House, near Marshland St James, which opens on Sunday, May 26. All the gardens will serve home-made cake, tea and coffee.

find out more about the gardens open throughout 2019 at the National Garden Scheme website, ngs.org.uk

