£100k gamble pays off as thousands attend country show

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:30 PM October 10, 2021   
Lochlan peering over the heather at Country Show Live

Lochlan peering over the heather at Country Show Live hosted at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Ellia Wilkinson

The countryside coming to the city saw crowds flock to a show featuring rural pursuits, display and local crafts and produce. 

National Country Show Live drew thousands of visitors to the Norfolk Showground on Saturday and Sunday to the relief of organisers who had staked more than £100,000 to put on the event.

Lee Ward wearing his tweed at Norfolk’s Country Show Live

Lee Ward wearing his tweed at Norfolk’s Country Show Live. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Matt Upson, partner with Aztec Events, said: “A show in October is a big financial risk, especially with the weather. 

“If this had been last weekend it would have been a wash-out instead on Saturday it really was like a July summer’s day. 

matthew upson

Matthew Upson, director of Aztec Events. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

“It was still really busy at 5pm with people enjoying the weather. I think people see it as the last chance to get outside this season.

“Even on Sunday, though it has been drizzling, it has been perfect countryside weather. When you have exhibitors selling wax jackets you don’t want it too hot.”

Families grabbed the chance to enjoy everything from animal encounters to displays of expert horsemanship and live music.

The sheep demonstration at Country Show Live

The sheep demonstration at Country Show Live. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

There were also a host of rural skills and crafts to watch and have a go at, and stalls featuring country items and locally produced food and drink.  

“We’ve had such great support from local businesses, from craftsmen to food producers and outside exhibitors,” said Mr Upson.

Darcey and dog Barney tackling the dog agility course at the Country Show Live

Darcey and dog Barney tackling the dog agility course at the Country Show Live. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“We also really went to town on the entertainment and have spent a lot of money on making it one of the most entertaining events of the season.

“We’ve had the strongman doing the highland games, dog and duck display show, sheep shows, to a massive bike jump show, exotic animals and farms, we just wanted there to be a lot going on.”

Caleb enjoying an ice cream at the Country Show Live

Caleb enjoying an ice cream at the Country Show Live at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The event was part of a number of events being staged at Norfolk Showground as part of a renewed drive to bring the venue "back to life" following the loss of two Royal Norfolk Shows.

Mr Upson said: “We normally hold our events, like the Norfolk Garden Show and All About Dogs earlier in the year, but we saw a gap in the market later in the year. 

Lawrence and Victoria Osborn at their LV Bespoke stall at the Country Show Live

Lawrence and Victoria Osborn at their LV Bespoke stall at the Country Show Live. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“Obviously it was a risk after Covid and 18 months of no events, there are still people who don’t like crowds, but it has paid off.”

Beckford's Glyn Gronow with a bottle of rum at Country Show Live

Beckford's Glyn Gronow with a bottle of rum at Country Show Live. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Sam and Lauren Coleman with their children Ollie and Rhodei at Country Show Live

Sam and Lauren Coleman with their children Ollie and Rhodei at Norfolk showground’s Country Show Live. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Peter Gilbert from the Cherry Tree selling his jams and chutneys at Country Show Live

Peter Gilbert from the Cherry Tree selling his jams and chutneys at Country Show Live hosted at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


