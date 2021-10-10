£100k gamble pays off as thousands attend country show
- Credit: Ellia Wilkinson
The countryside coming to the city saw crowds flock to a show featuring rural pursuits, display and local crafts and produce.
National Country Show Live drew thousands of visitors to the Norfolk Showground on Saturday and Sunday to the relief of organisers who had staked more than £100,000 to put on the event.
Matt Upson, partner with Aztec Events, said: “A show in October is a big financial risk, especially with the weather.
“If this had been last weekend it would have been a wash-out instead on Saturday it really was like a July summer’s day.
“It was still really busy at 5pm with people enjoying the weather. I think people see it as the last chance to get outside this season.
“Even on Sunday, though it has been drizzling, it has been perfect countryside weather. When you have exhibitors selling wax jackets you don’t want it too hot.”
Families grabbed the chance to enjoy everything from animal encounters to displays of expert horsemanship and live music.
There were also a host of rural skills and crafts to watch and have a go at, and stalls featuring country items and locally produced food and drink.
“We’ve had such great support from local businesses, from craftsmen to food producers and outside exhibitors,” said Mr Upson.
“We also really went to town on the entertainment and have spent a lot of money on making it one of the most entertaining events of the season.
“We’ve had the strongman doing the highland games, dog and duck display show, sheep shows, to a massive bike jump show, exotic animals and farms, we just wanted there to be a lot going on.”
The event was part of a number of events being staged at Norfolk Showground as part of a renewed drive to bring the venue "back to life" following the loss of two Royal Norfolk Shows.
Mr Upson said: “We normally hold our events, like the Norfolk Garden Show and All About Dogs earlier in the year, but we saw a gap in the market later in the year.
“Obviously it was a risk after Covid and 18 months of no events, there are still people who don’t like crowds, but it has paid off.”