The Arts Council England grant will ensure that more people can benefit from National Centre for Writing's work by making the historic Dragon Hall and its online presence fit for the future - Credit: Luke Witcomb

National Centre for Writing (NCW) in Norwich has received a grant of £131,545 from Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme.

The fund aims to help cultural organisations transform buildings and equipment so they can operate safely post-pandemic, improve access, seize technological opportunities, and reduce environmental impact. More than £22.7 million has been awarded to 66 cultural organisations across the country, including NCW.

Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley said: "World-class creativity and culture needs a resilient and sustainable infrastructure to allow it to flourish. We are helping to secure the future of that infrastructure and making sure that people from every part of the country can continue enjoying all the benefits it delivers for years to come."

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Arts Council developed a £160 million Emergency Response Package and was one of the bodies administering the government’s £1.96 billion Culture Recovery Funds.

NCW, based in the historic Dragon Hall on King Street, celebrates the artistic and social power of creative writing and literary translation. NCW’s patrons include Margaret Atwood, JM Coetzee and Elif Shafak. Through its learning and participation programme, it supports 20,000 young people a year and is committed to working with those in the most disadvantaged areas.

The Arts Council England funding will help NCW improve accessibility on-site for wheelchair and pushchair users, as well as fund the creation of a community space in Dragon Hall. It will also upgrade NCW’s digital capacities so they can reach people more easily online.

National Centre for Writing CEO Chris Gribble said: "We’re delighted to receive this support from Arts Council England. It’s a signal of confidence in our plans as we mark Norwich’s tenth anniversary as England’s first UNESCO City of Literature and begin a year-long celebration."

For more information, please visit nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk