Can you complete the Census 2021 map game?

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:03 AM June 28, 2022
Census 2021 map game

The Census 2021 map game challenges you to travel across England and Wales guessing how many people live in each local authority. Think you have what it takes to complete it? - Credit: Office of National Statistics

Have you ever wondered how many people live in your area?

In 2021, people across England and Wales were asked to complete the once-in-a-decade census.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) questionnaire revealed insights such as people's living arrangements and how diverse our society is, with the answers impacting local and national decisions for years to come.

But how well do you think you know the population spread across England and Wales?

How to play the Census 2021 map game

The Census map game challenges you to travel across the map by guessing the number of people who live in each local authority.

Each hexagon represents a local authority in England and Wales and you must guess whether the adjacent local authority has a higher or lower population.

If you guess incorrectly, you will have to choose a different route.

There are three game modes to choose from when playing the game.

Regular mode challenges you to find your own route from start to finish with no time limit.

Beat the Clock is the same as regular mode but with a time limit and the Daily Game allows you to play a new set route each day.

Think you are up for the challenge?

