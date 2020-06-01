Search

Advanced search

‘A dream come true’: National awards joy for rural vets

PUBLISHED: 13:05 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 01 June 2020

Local veterinary practice Wangford Vet Clinic won the prestigious Practice of the Year category in the 2020 Petplan Veterinary Awards. Picture: Wangford Vet Clinic

Local veterinary practice Wangford Vet Clinic won the prestigious Practice of the Year category in the 2020 Petplan Veterinary Awards. Picture: Wangford Vet Clinic

Archant

Staff at a rural veterinary clinic expressed delight after being crowned as the winner of a prestigious national award.

Wangford Veterinary Clinic was awarded the Practice of the Year in the 2020 Petplan Veterinary Awards, which took place virtually for the first time last week.

The winners were announced last Thursday, May 28 during a virtual ceremony held on Petplan’s Facebook page, with the unique event hosted by Gyles Brandreth.

After being shortlisted in the final three for the Practice of the Year category, this year’s event attracted more than 37,000 nominations across all categories.

Commenting on their win, Dr Walter Stöhr, director of Wangford Veterinary Clinic, said: “As a small rural business we were so proud to have once again achieved a finalist status with this prestigious award.

“To then be announced as the Winners of Practice of the Year 2020 was a dream come true for us.

You may also want to watch:

“We have all been overwhelmed with the response from our clients and colleagues from within the industry, especially at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank each and every person who nominated us, the Petplan team and judges, and a personal extension of gratitude goes out to our wonderful team, who consistently deliver an outstanding service, with the best care for all the animals we see, as well as their owners.

“Without such a wonderful team at Wangford Veterinary Clinic, we would never have been able to achieve this amazing feat.”

The judges were particularly impressed by the number of heartfelt nominations for Wangford Veterinary Clinic with the range of nominations truly demonstrating the capabilities of the team.

These included: “extremely trustworthy individuals, with a strong community involvement, they approach every task with collaboration.”

Jill Asquith, Customer Care at Wangford Veterinary Clinic, added: “You can imagine how excited we all are.

“It was our third time as finalists which in itself is pretty good for a small independent practice like Wangford but to win a nationwide award is just fantastic.”

Isabella von Mesterhazy, head of marketing at Petplan, added: “I would like to congratulate all of the winners on their brilliant achievement.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.
Drive 24