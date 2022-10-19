Pioneering Norwich bid to tackle homelessness gets national recognition

Alastair Wilson, chief executive of The School for Social Entrepreneurs, Rebecca White, chief executive of Your Own Place, David Adair, head of community engagement at PwC and Pranav Chopra, chief executive of Nemiteas - Credit: Your Own Place

A Norwich social enterprise which works to stop people from becoming homeless has been recognised at a national award ceremony.

Your Own Place turns nine later this month - and the celebrations started early when the organisation triumphed at the Building Public Trust Awards, organised by professional services firm PwC.

The Impact In Social Enterprise award for Your Own Place, which is based in Johnson Place and works with more than 200 trainees a year to prevent them from becoming the future homeless population, was in association with the School for Social Entrepreneurs.

It was for the enterprise's commitment to building public trust through open, fair and insightful reporting.

The PwC award which was awarded to Your Own Place - Credit: Your Own Place

Rebecca White, chief executive of Your Own Place, said: "I am absolutely thrilled to accept this award on behalf of the team.

"The Your Own Place team don’t just do the day to day work with people in difficult and often homeless situations, but do it with equity and values always in mind.

"On top of that they listen, capture and report on the difference it makes - recognising our responsibility to everyone that puts their trust in us, to capture and share that difference.

"They do it brilliantly and it enables us to go on making a difference. This is their award’.