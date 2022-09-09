Nation begins period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen will be commemorated by pomp and ceremony as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch. - Credit: Archant

The nation will begin commemorating the life and service of the Queen with pomp and ceremony across the nation to mark her death.

A period of mourning has started and gun salutes will ring out in London and bells will toll across the country.

Churches, chapels and cathedrals have been encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.

Mourners on Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace in central London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: PA

The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Charles will now turn his mind to matters of state as he begins his first full day as the nation’s new monarch having spent much of his 73 years in preparation for the role.

Tributes have flooded in from around the globe, hailing the Queen’s unwavering commitment to serving her country and the Commonwealth.

Floral tributes have been laid outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately on the death of Elizabeth II, at the age of 96 in the sanctuary of Balmoral Castle.

One of the first acts of the new monarch – whose chosen title was confirmed by prime minister Liz Truss – was to speak of his grief and highlight the “respect and deep affection” in which the Queen was “so widely held”.

World leaders, celebrities and ordinary people – gathered at the gates of Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle – all paid tribute, with US president Joe Biden describing her as “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity”.

Flowers at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. - Credit: PA

Liz Truss – just a few days into her role – heralded the late monarch’s “great legacy” outside Downing Street on Thursday as news of the end of the New Elizabethan Era became a reality.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign,” she said.

“Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

The new King and Queen – Charles and Camilla – will return to London today, and the new monarch is expected to address the nation on television on Friday evening.

Prime Minister Liz Truss reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022. - Credit: PA

Gun salutes – one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in central London and the new monarch will hold his first audience with the Prime Minister.

The prime minster and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.

On Saturday morning, an Accession Council – the formal proclamation of Charles as King – will take place at St James’s Palace in London.

Tributes and candles left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022. - Credit: PA

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign will then be read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Charles will hold audiences, and the media will be briefed by the Earl Marshal, who is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral, on the coming days.