'To be asked to perform in my hometown is extremely special': DJ Nathan X to shine at First Light Festival

Nathan Drake, a former pupil at Kirkley High School in Lowestoft, and otherwise known in the music world as Nathan X will be returning home this weekend to perform at Lowestoft's very first 24-hour arts and music event the First Light Festival. Picture: Melanie Davey

A talented DJ who has worked with some of the UK's leading artists and performed all over the world is returning to his hometown to shine at the First Light Festival.

Former Kirkley High School pupil and multi-talented music DJ, Nathan Drake - otherwise known as Nathan X - will be back in Lowestoft to perform at the town's very first 24-hour arts and music festival this weekend.

The award-winning percussionist has worked with the likes of Shaznay - formerly with All Saints - Fat Boy Slim, Stereo MC's and London Punks. He is also mentored by Basement Jaxx's, Simon Ratcliffe.

Nathan's early music experience includes playing percussion with The Easy Rollers - another home grown Lowestoft school band - and starring in Specific Charge with Lowestoft's very own Darkness frontmen Justin and Dan Hawkins.

After studying music technology at the London College of Music, he co-formed The HouseBreakerz - the 2ToneHouse music act signed to Basement Jaxx/Atlantic Jaxx / XL Recordings, which led to five consecutive releases for Basement Jaxx.

Nathan X - who will be live on the beach at the Moon Dance stage in the early hours of Sunday, June 23 - said: "To be asked to perform in my hometown where I grew up is extremely special, and it doesn't get much better than performing at Lowestoft's first beach festival.

"It's not until you move away and then return home that you realise what a beautiful place Lowestoft is and our beach is something that we should all take pride in and celebrate.

"I've always loved coming home and I can't wait to perform."