Man found dead in charity's care home 'died way too soon'

David Hannant

Published: 3:58 PM July 28, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died in a charity's care home.

Nathan Grint was found in a flat at Highwater House in Norwich, which is run by St Martin's Housing Trust, on May 31 this year.

An inquest into his death opened on Thursday and heard that the 42-year-old had died of acute alcohol intoxication, due to alcoholism. 

Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's, said: "Nathan had only been using our services for a short period of time but he developed strong relationships with many team members and people using our services.

"Nathan was thoroughly engaged in many of the services that we offer - he especially enjoyed our gardening group at Under 1 Roof.

"Nathan was a kind of thoughtful man who was a joy to support.

"He was always busy and enjoyed living at Highwater House. Sadly he had an alcohol addiction and died way too soon."

