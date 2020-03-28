WATCH: Man celebrates birthday with ‘pub crawl’ in back garden
PUBLISHED: 08:25 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 28 March 2020
Archant
From The Crown to The Dunstable Arms, one man celebrating his birthday created an ‘isolation pub crawl’ in his back garden.
Nathan Bayle, who lives in Sheringham, didn’t let a global pandemic stop his birthday pub crawl on March 25.
Mr Bayle and his father, Geoff, have received hundreds of comments on social media after they released a video of their celebrations in their back garden.
The pair ‘visited’ the Dunstable Arms, The Robin Hood, The Windham Arms, The Lobster, The Two Lifeboats, Tynside Club and The Crown on their trip.
Mr Bayle said: “Celebrating my birthday by going on a pub crawl around the pubs in Sheringham isn’t that easy when everything is shut, so decided I wasn’t going to miss out on having a few drinks.”
READ MORE: How to celebrate a birthday in lockdown
The video went down a treat on the Enjoy Sheringham More Facebook page, one commenter said: “Wonderful, well done you two! Thanks for the laughs.”