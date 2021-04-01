Woman runs 250 miles for hospital after 'superb' care

Published: 5:30 AM April 1, 2021

A woman has run an average of eight miles every day to raise more than £1,000 for a Norfolk hospital after receiving 'superb' care last year.

Natalie Riseborough from Dereham has run a total of 250 miles since March 1 to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Miss Riseborough said: "I have specifically picked the NNUH because, not only are they my local hospital, who we know have been battered recently due to Covid, but also because I had to have a stay with them just prior to the end of last year.

"Words really don’t do justice for how superb they were.

"If we get poorly we take it for granted there will be doctors and nurses waiting to make us better."

The Dereham woman had never run anything more than between 100 too 150 miles in a month previously.

Since starting her Just Giving page earlier this year, Miss Riseborough has raised £1,055 for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, double that amount she set out to raise.