Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

PUBLISHED: 11:43 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 17 April 2019

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Archant

A mum-of-two claims she was fined £70 after heavy traffic left her stuck in a Norwich car park for half an hour.

Riverside Retail Park, Norwich. Photo : Steve AdamsRiverside Retail Park, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Natalie Gould was sent the penalty notice despite trying to leave Riverside Retail Park within her allocated time slot on Thursday, December 6 last year.

The 30-year-old had been shopping with her mother and parked near the Hobbycraft store, which allows customers to leave their car for two-and-a-half hours free of charge.

Despite returning to her vehicle with 10 minutes to spare, heavy traffic left her unable to exit the car park for another 30 minutes.

Mrs Gould, from Whissonsett, near Fakenham, said: “There wasn't a huge amount of time left when we returned, but we didn't expect it to take 10 minutes to leave because it's such a small car park.

The Riverside Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Riverside Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“As we were walking back the traffic didn't look that bad, but by the time we pulled out, we just came to a stop.

“Everyone in the queue was letting people out of the spaces in front of us.”

Fearing the worst, Mrs Gould contacted car park managers Highview Parking later that afternoon to explain the situation.

But she claims the company told her she would have to appeal if a penalty notice came through the post.

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/FacebookNatalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Facebook

The company later issued a £70 fine, which Mrs Gould unsuccessfully appealed.

She then contacted the Parking on Private Land Appeals (POPLA), which carries out independent appeals on parking matters.

But on March 25 she was told her second appeal had again been unsuccessful.

The decision by POPLA states images from Highview's ANPR cameras show Mrs Gould's Hyundai Tucson entered the car park at 11.19am and left at 2.09pm.

Appeal assessor Alexandra Roby said she acknowledged Mrs Gould's version of events regarding the heavy traffic - and her evidence to support it.

But she said she was unable to verify the time it took Mrs Gould to leave the car park.

She said: “The evidence presented to me suggests that the appellant's vehicle remained at the site for 20 minutes in excess of the maximum time permitted.”

Mrs Gould said she has since paid the fine to avoid further charges.

• Highview Parking and POPLA have been contacted for further comment

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

‘Ill and disruptive’ rail passenger causes services to be altered

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Take a look inside £1.5m historic house in prime city location

221 Unthank Road is on the market with Strutt & Parker. Photo: Courtesy of Strutt & Parker

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Supermarket bans 13-year-old for life following theft and reports of anti-social behaviour

Swaffham town centre where a 13-year-old boy has been banned from a supermarket for life. Picture: IAN BURT

Jurors hearing trial of teenager accused of brutally attacking homeless woman sent out to consider verdict

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists