Honour for manager who moved into her care home during pandemic

Natalie Bissessur, from Wretham, who has been honoured in the Queen's birthday honours 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norfolk woman has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her work during the pandemic, when she moved into the care home where she worked, in order to help residents.

Natalie Bissessur, 32, from Wretham near Thetford, has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for the personal sacrifices she made to support the 13 people living at the home.

She was working as the manager of Sunnyside House, in South Ockendon, Essex, at the start of the pandemic and decided to move into the site, with husband Shane and another member of staff, just before the first national lockdown was introduced.

Her dogs - Jack and Bentley - also moved in with them.

Natalie Bissessur, from Wretham pictured with her husband Shane and dogs Jack and Bentley, who has been honoured in the Queen's birthday honours 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Bissessur made the decision as she thought it would be better for the welfare of the residents.

Initially, they expected to stay for just a month. But they remained there for 11 months, during which time they were not able to see their families.

"One of our dogs actually went missing for four days whilst we were living there, and my nan passed away and I wasn't able to go to her funeral," she said.

"No-one came into the home and none of us went out and I feel if we didn't do that then definitely someone in the home would have got Covid. We've got people who have underlying health conditions.

"Although it was hard at times, living there 24/7, in some ways it made the situation easier to manage.

Natalie Bissessur, from Wretham pictured with her husband Shane, who has been honoured in the Queen's birthday honours 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We had all sorts of challenges. People wanted to go home to their family members but there was also a period of time where you weren't able to mix households.

"We had to keep people motivated which was challenging at times, and then tiredness. We weren't going to bed till midnight some nights and were up at 7am. And you don't sleep properly because you have to be somewhat alert."

She said she was "a bit shocked" by the honour, adding that the recognition was for the whole team at Sunnyside House.

"There's many people that have done similar things to what we have done", she said.

"It's nice to be appreciated and recognised."