Jupiter to be at its closest to Earth in almost 60 years this week

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies this week as Jupiter will be making its closest pass to earth in 59 years.

Sky watchers will be able to see the largest planet in the solar system especially bright up above on Monday, September 26 and around that date.

It will be Jupiter's closest approach since 1963 and it will also be in opposition, which means it will rise in the eastern sky as the sun sets in the west.

Adam Kobelski, research astrophysicist at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, said: "Outside of the Moon, it should be one of the (if not the) brightest objects in the night sky."

Both Earth and Jupiter have elliptical orbits and the distance at which they pass each other varies over time.

On Monday, there will be 367 million miles between the two worlds, compared to 600 million when furthest away.

To see it with the naked eye, look to the eastern horizon around sunset.