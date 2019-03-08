New 'winter ready' 4x4 for medical emergencies in remote areas

The white VW Tiguan for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), paid for by donations from Potters Friends Foundation. Picture: NARS Archant

A new 4x4 life-saving responder vehicle is ready to be deployed to medical emergencies in remote areas of Norfolk this winter.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) was able to buy the new "winter ready" vehicle thanks to £16,000 of donations from Potters Friends Foundation in the last year.

The white VW Tiguan 4Motion was specifically chosen to be resilient enough to manage colder temperatures and icy conditions in the winter months, enabling NARS to continue going out day and night.

NARS's volunteer first responders support East of England Ambulance Service paramedics in providing help at life-threatening medical emergencies.

They are trained by the East of England Ambulance Service to reach a potential emergency in the first vital minutes to help stabilise the patient and provide care until ambulance workers arrive at the scene.

NARS first responders operational lead Steve Maddams said: "A massive thank you to Potters Friends Foundation for donating the money we needed to upgrade our vehicle to this winter friendly vehicle.

"It means that even when the weather makes more remote areas of Norfolk harder to reach in an emergency, we will be able to continue our life-saving work 365 days a year and continue to help patients with over 800 attended to by us since July 2018."

Potters Friends Foundation was founded by in memory of Brian Potter MBE, who contributed and raised substantial funds for various charities and deserving causes within the wider community.

The foundation looks to continue his philanthropic legacy by coordinating the charitable activity of Potters Resort and its team.

Every penny raised goes to the charitable fund.

Potters Resort managing director John Potter recently became a patron of NARS to help champion and raise awareness of the valuable work it does in saving lives across the county.

He said: "NARS is a charity which saves lives and their volunteers are inspiring examples of modern day heroes coming to our rescue every day.

"We are so pleased to be able to help them to continue their incredible work through the purchase of this car."