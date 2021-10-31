Norfolk charity receives royal recognition from Prince William

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service has received a royal thank you from Prince William for its volunteers' personal sacrifice.

In a letter, the Duke of Cambridge praised NARS volunteers for putting others before themselves everyday, especially during the last 18 months.

Prince William said: "From the time I spent fondly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, I am humbled to know many of you on the team here at NARS and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for your remarkable dedication."

The thank you was part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the charity who provide specialist expertise and vital equipment to those in need.

The medical charity said on their Twitter page: "We are honoured that HRH Prince William has personally highlight the work our team give to Norfolk and was the opening piece in our NARS ball programme last night."

We are honoured that @KensingtonRoyal HRH Prince William has personally highlighted the work our team give to Norfolk and was the opening piece in our NARS ball programme last night. pic.twitter.com/ucVVSkM0Dy — Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) (@NARSBASICS) October 31, 2021