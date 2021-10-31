News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk charity receives royal recognition from Prince William

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:45 PM October 31, 2021
Prince William has praised Norfolk Accident Rescue Service volunteers on the charity's 50th birthday.

Prince William has praised NARS volunteers on the charity's 50th birthday. - Credit: NARS/PA Images

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service has received a royal thank you from Prince William for its volunteers' personal sacrifice.

In a letter, the Duke of Cambridge praised NARS volunteers for putting others before themselves everyday, especially during the last 18 months.

Prince William said: "From the time I spent fondly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, I am humbled to know many of you on the team here at NARS and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for your remarkable dedication."

The thank you was part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the charity who provide specialist expertise and vital equipment to those in need.

The medical charity said on their Twitter page: "We are honoured that HRH Prince William has personally highlight the work our team give to Norfolk and was the opening piece in our NARS ball programme last night."

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nikita and Terry Pegler first launched Bake Away from home in 2017 and opened their first shop in Se

Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developm

South Norfolk District Council

New town could be answer to district's rapid growth

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
aldi

Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night.

Norwich Live

Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person