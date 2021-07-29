Woman loses everything after 'Inferno' rips through bungalow

Video

Published: 3:38 PM July 29, 2021

The completely destroyed roof of a bungalow destroyed by fire in Meadow Close, Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A blaze which destroyed the roof of a bungalow in west Norfolk has been described as "the biggest incident we have had in the village for many years".

Nine fire crews and a drone unit were called to Meadow Close in Narborough shortly after 10.15am, alongside police officers and an ambulance.

Upon arrival they found the fire was ripping through the roof of an end-terrace bungalow, and had also caused some damage to two other homes.

The scene of a bungalow fire in Narborough. - Credit: Sophie-Leigh Adams

Station manager Dean Lacey confirmed two people had been rescued by firefighters, and that no-one had been injured in the blaze.

Fire crews spent around four hours working on the scene, while police officers blocked the road off to traffic.

Firefighters attending the scene of a bungalow fire on Meadow Close in Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

The stop message was received at 2.15pm, when the full extent to the damage to the roof was revealed.

The majority of it has been completely stripped away, rendering it "uninhabitable" according to Breckland councillor Peter Williamson, who lives nearby.

The completely destroyed roof of a bungalow destroyed by fire in Meadow Close, Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "I saw the smoke as I live by a bungalow not far from here. I saw plumes of smoke at around 10.15am. The fire was raging at 10.40am.

"You don’t want to see that. When I went past and looked this morning there were people looking on and little kids crying.

"It’s the biggest incident we have had in the village for many years."

The completely destroyed roof of a bungalow destroyed by fire in Meadow Close, Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said most of the homes in Meadow Close are owned and maintained by Flagship Housing, including the one which is badly damaged.

A spokesperson for Flagship said it was making the site safe and ensuring the occupant of the bungalow is okay.

Mr Williamson added: "I’m just relieved that the fire brigade was on hand very quickly and there were no fatalities and injuries, and I’m really pleased Flagship have got in and got her a house.

Firefighters attending the scene of a bungalow fire on Meadow Close in Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"They have got a whole team to move out the possessions of the lady."

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said his house has sustained smoke damage.

He saw the fire in the back garden and called 999 before it started "flaming up".

Firefighters attending the scene of a bungalow fire on Meadow Close in Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "It appeared to be in the back of the property. I could just see flames and it was by the back of the house.

“It happened really quickly. From where I first saw the smoke and flames, within 15 to 20 minutes the roof was up.

"I’ve been living here for over 30 years and I have never seen anything like it in the village, and for it to happen so quickly it’s so shocking.

The roof of this bungalow in Meadow Close, Narborough, has been completely destroyed by a fire. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I’m lucky I was here to phone the fire brigade, others might have gone as well.

"I was sitting in the kitchen and smelt smoke, I thought someone was burning something in the garden and next thing you see fire 12ft tall, and then it’s an inferno.

"The main thing is no one got hurt. You can replace items and goods but can’t replace lives."

Firefighters attending the scene of a bungalow fire on Meadow Close in Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sophie-Leigh Adams, a witness at the scene and a friend of the person who lives in the bungalow which sustained the worst of the damage, said the occupant "lost everything" as a result of the fire.

She said: "There was a fire in the gardens and it spread up and onto her roof. She's got nothing left. The whole roof is gone –there's none of it left whatsoever.

"She got out okay with her dog, but she has nothing left. She's lost everything.

"Two other bungalows have been damaged a bit but nothing like hers."

The scene of a bungalow fire in Narborough. - Credit: Sophie-Leigh Adams

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Officers were there to help manage traffic and keep the road clear, and have now left the scene."

Police forensics have since been sent to the scene and will work with the Fire Service to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Mr Lacey said: "One bungalow has been severely damaged. It’s really unfortunate but crews reacted really fast and stopped something potentially dangerous from happening.

Firefighter Peter Oxford and King's Lynn station manager Dean Lacey at the scene of bungalow fire on Meadow Close in Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We utilised appliances all over the county and worked really hard to get a quick stop and stop it spreading to other properties."