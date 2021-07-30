Bungalow fenced off after 'inferno' destroys roof
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A west Norfolk bungalow has been fenced off following a fire that gutted the roof.
Nine fire crews and a drone unit were called to Meadow Close in Narborough shortly after 10.15am on Thursday, July 29, alongside police officers and the ambulance service to a fire tearing through the roof of an end-terrace bungalow.
Fire crews spent around four hours working on the scene, and two people were rescue by firefighters. No-one was injured in the blaze.
Breckland councillor Peter Wilkinson, who lives nearby, described the scenes as "the biggest incident" the village has had for many years.
And a neighbour, whose property was damaged by the smoke, expressed his shock at how quickly the fire escalated.
He said: "I was sitting in the kitchen and smelt smoke, I thought someone was burning something in the garden and next thing you see fire 12ft tall, and then it’s an inferno."
Station manager Dean Lacey said the cause of the fire was not yet known.
You may also want to watch:
A fire spokesperson said the fire service carried out a final check for hot spots at 6.30pm on Thursday and the incident was then closed.
Most Read
- 1 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
- 2 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
- 3 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 4 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 5 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
- 6 Hospital investigated over 'contentious' deaths goes bust owing £4m
- 7 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
- 8 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
- 9 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
- 10 Man was found dead after lockdown hit business, inquest told