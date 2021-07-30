Bungalow fenced off after 'inferno' destroys roof

Published: 4:54 PM July 30, 2021

The bungalow in Meadow Close, Narborough, which was gutted by fire - Credit: Chris Bishop

A west Norfolk bungalow has been fenced off following a fire that gutted the roof.

Nine fire crews and a drone unit were called to Meadow Close in Narborough shortly after 10.15am on Thursday, July 29, alongside police officers and the ambulance service to a fire tearing through the roof of an end-terrace bungalow.

The bungalow in Narborough which was gutted by fire - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews spent around four hours working on the scene, and two people were rescue by firefighters. No-one was injured in the blaze.

Breckland councillor Peter Wilkinson, who lives nearby, described the scenes as "the biggest incident" the village has had for many years.

The scene of a bungalow fire in Narborough. - Credit: Sophie-Leigh Adams

And a neighbour, whose property was damaged by the smoke, expressed his shock at how quickly the fire escalated.

He said: "I was sitting in the kitchen and smelt smoke, I thought someone was burning something in the garden and next thing you see fire 12ft tall, and then it’s an inferno."

Firefighters attending the scene of a bungalow fire on Meadow Close in Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Station manager Dean Lacey said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

You may also want to watch:

A fire spokesperson said the fire service carried out a final check for hot spots at 6.30pm on Thursday and the incident was then closed.

The roof of this bungalow in Meadow Close, Narborough, has been completely destroyed by a fire. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The completely destroyed roof of a bungalow destroyed by fire in Meadow Close, Narborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden



