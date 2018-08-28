Norfolk charity gets £70,000 boost for sleep service
PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 19 January 2019
Archant
A Norfolk charity has been awarded a grant of more than £70,000 for its sleep service which helps families with a disabled child to get a good night’s sleep.
Helping disabled children who struggle to sleep due to health conditions, Nansa’s Sleep Service uses expert practitioners to offer tailor made strategies and coping techniques for children which in turn can improve the lives of the whole family.
The £70,000 grant, which has been provided by the Norfolk Freemasons will be used to allow sixty Norfolk families who have a child with a physical or learning disability to get help for their child’s disturbed sleep from the service.
Tom Garrod, chief executive of Nansa said: “Being a new parent is difficult enough, but facing the worry of a child’s uncertain development combined with a lack of sleep for everyone in the family is terrifying to face alone. We’re delighted to be able to help so many new families overcome these problems.”