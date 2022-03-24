Broads charity takes on a second holiday home

Trustees, volunteers, staff and visitors of the Nancy Oldfield Trust celebrate at Berwick Cottage - Credit: Nancy Oldfield Trust

A Norfolk charity which helps disabled and disadvantaged people has taken on a new holiday cottage, significantly increasing the opportunities it can offer its users.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust (NOT), which provides boating trips and accommodation at its base on the Broads, now runs a second location hosting leisure breaks in south Norfolk.

It has taken on the ownership of a cottage - specially built to offer breaks for disabled visitors and their families and carers - in East Harling.

The site was previously run by another charity, the Lin Berwick Trust, which is winding down and decided to pass the premises on to the NOT.

The property will be known as Berwick Cottage, in tribute to the disabled doctor, Lin Berwick, who had it built as she could not find anywhere that met her needs.

David Lennard Jones and Val Khambatta, of the Nancy Oldfield Trust, complete the paperwork for the handover of Berwick Cottage to the charity - Credit: Nancy Oldfield Trust

Val Khambatta, chair of trustees at the NOT, said: "We are so grateful to the Lin Berwick Trust for passing on this fantastic cottage to us.

"It is so well equipped and has been maintained to a stunning level.

"It offers wonderful opportunities for those who might otherwise struggle to find the right accommodation for their needs."

The Trust hopes that some of the cottage’s regular visitors might be interested in also visiting the charity's other base at Neatishead, where it offers boat trips and also has a ten bed holiday cottage, known as the Kenyon Bungalow.

As part of a Berwick Cottage booking, guests will be offered a motorboat trip on Barton Broad.

The charity is also optimistic that some of its existing users might be interested in using the East Harling site.

Mrs Khambatta said: "We see plenty of opportunities for overlap and hope to see people familiar with each of these locations use the other - as well as welcome new faces to both."

The NOT, which officially takes ownership of the property this week, hosted a special celebration day in East Harling last week, when some of its volunteers and trustees visited the new site.

Also in attendance was Caroline Jarrold, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant. "I was very pleased to share this moment with the Trust," she said. "The cottage is very well equipped and a wonderful resource for people with disabilities."

The Nancy Oldfield Trust was established in the 1980s by Richard Kenyon and is named after his parents, Nancy and Oldfield. It relies on donations to carry out its work.

To find out more, visit nancyoldfield.org.uk

