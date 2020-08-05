Search

First visitors hit the water following charity’s reopening

PUBLISHED: 08:33 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 05 August 2020

Nancy Oldfield Trust re opens after lock down Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A charity has been able to kick off its summer boating season after welcoming its first visitors in five months.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust, which is based at Neatishead, near Hoveton, reopened on Monday with a busy morning and afternoon on the water.

Stephen Bradnock, centre manager, said it was busy day with guests arriving for activities in the water and to stay at the charity’s 10-bed self-catering bungalow.

More: Broads boost as charity for disabled announces reopening

The charity offers sailing, yachts, motorboats and canoes along The Broads, and helps disabled and disadvantaged people enjoy Norfolk’s waterways.

It is currently offering two sessions in the morning and in the afternoon but hopes to expand as the weeks go on.

Mr Bradnock said: “It was really nice to be able to take some people on the boats once again, it feels such a long time since we did that.”

The charity would like to add pedal boating and paddle boarding to the roster of activities as well as invest in solo sailing boats.

The centre manager said he was pleased all the measures put in place to maintain social distancing worked.

